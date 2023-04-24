Settian Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $328.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.