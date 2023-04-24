Settian Capital LP Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Settian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $151.88. 491,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

