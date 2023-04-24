Settian Capital LP Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Settian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 4.1% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.89.

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.42. 511,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,969. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

