Settian Capital LP Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.2% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. YCG LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 79,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.86. 462,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

