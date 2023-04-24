Settian Capital LP Purchases New Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. DaVita makes up approximately 1.6% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.65. 338,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,804. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

