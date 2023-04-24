Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $784,290.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $784,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $286.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.02. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.