Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $273.02 and last traded at $274.89. 223,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 517,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.46.

Specifically, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,201. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11,111.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

