Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON UJO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 22.91 ($0.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,527. The stock has a market cap of £25.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.25 and a beta of 0.71. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.26.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

