Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
LON UJO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 22.91 ($0.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,527. The stock has a market cap of £25.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.25 and a beta of 0.71. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.26.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
