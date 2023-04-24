Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.46. 226,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,072. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

