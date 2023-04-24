Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. 4,057,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,159. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

