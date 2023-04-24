Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,493 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.