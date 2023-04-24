Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Increased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,464. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

