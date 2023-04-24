Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.7 %
SBGI opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $495,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 269,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
