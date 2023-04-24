SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

