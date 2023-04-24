Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 637855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$22.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma ( CVE:DMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.