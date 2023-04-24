Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 637855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
Small Pharma Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$22.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Read More
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.