Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,402 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 1.19% of Organon & Co. worth $84,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

