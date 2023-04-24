Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 3.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.26% of Capital One Financial worth $91,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

NYSE COF traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 687,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $136.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

