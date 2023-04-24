Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $60.96 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 210,078 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $60,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 48.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,261,240. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. 9,014,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,957,626. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

