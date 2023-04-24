Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Purchases 11,070 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.13% of FedEx worth $57,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.02. The stock had a trading volume of 778,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,739. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.90. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.