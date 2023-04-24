Sourceless Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $429.56 million and $4.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,461.02 or 1.00009998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01909267 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $578.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

