SPACE ID Tops One Day Trading Volume of $251.80 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $211.90 million and $251.80 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.67728112 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $209,631,476.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

