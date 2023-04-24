SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stake Cut by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. 1,863,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

