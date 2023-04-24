SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 165,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 107,251 shares.The stock last traded at $41.00 and had previously closed at $41.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,613,000 after buying an additional 305,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.