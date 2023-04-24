SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,972,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 177,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,312. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

