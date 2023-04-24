SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,717. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $803.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

