SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 273,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 207,493 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $40.23.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,826 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,785,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,173,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

