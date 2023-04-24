St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.75. 6,684,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

