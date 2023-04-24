St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,418 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. 605,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,133. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

