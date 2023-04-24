St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 795.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,583. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

