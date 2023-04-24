St. Louis Trust Co Has $7.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJH traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

