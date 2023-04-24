St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 44,662 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,605.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.