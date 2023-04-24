St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 65,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. 1,250,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,758. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $109.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

