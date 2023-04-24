St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,635 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $102.20. 1,156,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

