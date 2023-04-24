Stargate Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.10 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $95.10 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

