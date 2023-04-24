Stargate Finance Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $96.62 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

