Steem Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $93.16 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,453.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00320088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00575734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00437433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,416,322 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

