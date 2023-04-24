Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,172 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.