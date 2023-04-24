Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.25. 951,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

