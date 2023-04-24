Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $98.58 on Monday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stepan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.