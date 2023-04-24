Stephens Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

