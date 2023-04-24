Stephens Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $400.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $338.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.60 and a 200 day moving average of $282.20. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

