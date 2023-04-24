Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

