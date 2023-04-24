Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $634.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

