Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$0.85

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
