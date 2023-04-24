Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$0.85

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

