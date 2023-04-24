Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fuel Tech Call Options (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,419 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,895% compared to the typical volume of 22 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $1.67. 5,061,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,784. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

