Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Teck Resources Put Options (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,779 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 10,892 put options.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $45.21. 2,526,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.