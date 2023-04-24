Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 79,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 56,571 call options.
JD.com Trading Down 3.7 %
JD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.45.
JD.com Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
