Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com Trading Down 3.7 %

JD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

