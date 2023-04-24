Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,203 shares of company stock worth $178,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 289,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.