StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

