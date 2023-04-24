StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
