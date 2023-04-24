StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

